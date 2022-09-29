Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) to Neutral

Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Intermediate Capital Group Stock Performance
ICGUF stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $31.46.
Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile
