Inchcape (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Inchcape (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Inchcape Trading Up 15.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IHCPF opened at 10.00 on Tuesday. Inchcape has a fifty-two week low of 8.66 and a fifty-two week high of 10.00.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

