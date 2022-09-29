Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $56.50 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.73 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 34.30%. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

