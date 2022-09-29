Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

SYRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.20) by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 433.67% and a negative return on equity of 157.22%. Analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 372,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 130,076 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the first quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 18,524 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

