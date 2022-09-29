Barclays Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €555.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €555.00 ($566.33) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €717.00 ($731.63) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($734.69) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($683.67) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €685.00 ($698.98) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($841.84) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Stock Performance

Shares of KER opened at €462.70 ($472.14) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €526.98 and its 200-day moving average is €519.71. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($425.92).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.