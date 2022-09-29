Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB stock opened at $222.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.12. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $232.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Insider Activity

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hubbell news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.