Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €58.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €58.00 ($59.18) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($52.04) price objective on Danone in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on Danone in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Danone in a research report on Monday.

Shares of BN stock opened at €48.47 ($49.45) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €52.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €53.14. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($73.60).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

