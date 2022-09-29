The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) to Neutral

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $466,724.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,449.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,385.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $466,724.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,449.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 116,818 shares of company stock worth $4,431,433 and sold 316,000 shares worth $12,102,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 39.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $386,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.