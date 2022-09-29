Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Katie Bickerstaffe Acquires 146 Shares

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 146 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £150.38 ($181.71).

Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 30th, Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 122 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £150.06 ($181.32).

On Wednesday, July 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 109 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($181.75).

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 103.70 ($1.25) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 127.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 139.11. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 98.05 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 263 ($3.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKS shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.60) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 185.22 ($2.24).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

