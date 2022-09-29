Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Katie Bickerstaffe Acquires 146 Shares

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 146 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £150.38 ($181.71).
Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 30th, Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 122 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £150.06 ($181.32).
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 109 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($181.75).
Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 103.70 ($1.25) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 127.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 139.11. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 98.05 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 263 ($3.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.
See Also
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.