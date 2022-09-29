Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H.B. Fuller in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for H.B. Fuller’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

H.B. Fuller Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE FUL opened at $61.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.58. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.11 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,652,000 after buying an additional 41,376 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 791,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,268,000 after acquiring an additional 86,025 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 107,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 56,427 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 60,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen bought 1,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $376,166.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 21.29%.

About H.B. Fuller

(Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.