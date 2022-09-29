FY2023 Earnings Estimate for MTY Food Group Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a research note issued on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will earn $4.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.26. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$162.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.00 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.94.

MTY Food Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$57.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$45.20 and a twelve month high of C$71.91.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.88%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Further Reading

