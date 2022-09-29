Magna International Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Magna International in a research note issued on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magna International’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.90%.

Magna International Trading Up 1.3 %

MGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Magna International from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Magna International stock opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. Magna International has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $90.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Magna International by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,310,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,435 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after acquiring an additional 611,350 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,227,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,902,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after acquiring an additional 121,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.65%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

