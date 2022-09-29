Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $351.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.27 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Up 4.4 %

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPWH. StockNews.com raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

SPWH opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $347.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.93. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 175,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

