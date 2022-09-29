Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) and FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Head to Head Review

Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Rating) and FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jeffs’ Brands and FirstCash’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FirstCash $1.70 billion 2.09 $124.91 million $3.91 19.37

FirstCash has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffs’ Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

79.5% of FirstCash shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of FirstCash shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Jeffs’ Brands and FirstCash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A FirstCash 8.01% 12.30% 5.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Jeffs’ Brands and FirstCash, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jeffs’ Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A FirstCash 0 3 2 0 2.40

FirstCash has a consensus price target of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.87%. Given FirstCash’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FirstCash is more favorable than Jeffs’ Brands.

Summary

FirstCash beats Jeffs’ Brands on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. is a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace. Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The company is also involved in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,081 stores in the United States and the District of Columbia; 1,656 stores in Mexico; 60 stores in Guatemala; 13 stores in El Salvador; and 15 stores in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

