Critical Analysis: TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) vs. Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELA Bio has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyra Therapeutics -761.97% -83.68% -61.56% TELA Bio -116.80% -278.82% -65.97%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyra Therapeutics $280,000.00 245.33 -$43.51 million ($2.87) -1.84 TELA Bio $29.46 million 4.19 -$33.28 million ($2.79) -3.04

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and TELA Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TELA Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Lyra Therapeutics. TELA Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyra Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lyra Therapeutics and TELA Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 TELA Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 184.09%. TELA Bio has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 129.95%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than TELA Bio.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. The company's product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. The company markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. TELA Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

