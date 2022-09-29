Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) vs. JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Head to Head Survey

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) and JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Digihost Technology and JOYY, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 JOYY 1 2 1 0 2.00

Digihost Technology presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 227.05%. JOYY has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.83%. Given Digihost Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than JOYY.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $24.95 million 0.86 $290,000.00 $0.15 5.10 JOYY $2.62 billion 0.78 -$80.29 million $0.74 35.31

This table compares Digihost Technology and JOYY’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Digihost Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JOYY. Digihost Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JOYY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of JOYY shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Digihost Technology and JOYY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology 18.86% 8.17% 7.01% JOYY 2.75% 3.47% 2.11%

Summary

Digihost Technology beats JOYY on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the United States, the Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia and others. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

