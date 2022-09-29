Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Receives $171.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $156.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 128.29%.

Institutional Trading of Sempra

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Sempra by 2.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after buying an additional 2,631,949 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,187,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.