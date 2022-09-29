ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives $68.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.64.

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 147,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 45,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,324,000 after buying an additional 56,786 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 738,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,374,000 after buying an additional 159,047 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $52.94 on Monday. ONEOK has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average of $62.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Stories

