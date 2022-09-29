GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives $1,720.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,720.00.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

GSK Price Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $29.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61. GSK has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 50.66%.

Institutional Trading of GSK

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in GSK by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,903,707,000 after buying an additional 501,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,212,000 after acquiring an additional 750,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in GSK by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,601,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $766,202,000 after purchasing an additional 686,260 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GSK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

