Contrasting MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

TowneBank has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetroCity Bankshares has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TowneBank and MetroCity Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TowneBank 0 0 0 0 N/A MetroCity Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TowneBank and MetroCity Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank $721.41 million 2.80 $215.38 million $2.51 11.05 MetroCity Bankshares $142.54 million 3.59 $61.70 million $2.73 7.37

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than MetroCity Bankshares. MetroCity Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TowneBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. TowneBank pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TowneBank has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. TowneBank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.7% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TowneBank and MetroCity Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 26.07% 9.66% 1.11% MetroCity Bankshares 45.22% 23.29% 2.30%

Summary

MetroCity Bankshares beats TowneBank on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; and mortgage loans, as well as real estate acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, it provides other services, such as safe deposit boxes, treasury management services, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as online, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; investment and asset management services; commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options comprising alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit-sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company also offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; and employee benefit programs, such as health, dental, vision, and disability insurance. It operates in Richmond, Virginia, the Greater Hampton Roads region in southeastern Virginia, northeastern North Carolina, Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, and Greenville, North Carolina. TowneBank was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services. It serves small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company operates 19 full-service branch locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Doraville, Georgia.

