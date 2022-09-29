Brokerages Set Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) PT at C$53.37

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.37.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STLC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stelco from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

STLC stock opened at C$34.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.01. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$30.20 and a 1-year high of C$56.99. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

