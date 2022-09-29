Brokerages Set AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) PT at $241.05

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.89.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVB. Wolfe Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $186.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.96 and its 200-day moving average is $213.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $181.43 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 109.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading

