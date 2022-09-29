Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives $53.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.92.

KYMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KYMR opened at $22.73 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $69.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 545,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,183,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,480,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,499,292. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 147.4% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

