Brokerages Set Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Price Target at $143.50

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.50.

Several research firms recently commented on THLLY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thales in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thales from €145.00 ($147.96) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Thales Stock Up 2.2 %

THLLY opened at $21.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69. Thales has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $27.94.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

