Brokerages Set Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Price Target at $21.00

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 3.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 146,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,194,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 358.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.84 on Monday. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

