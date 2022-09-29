Brokerages Set Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Price Target at $21.00

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMIGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 146,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,194,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 358.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.84 on Monday. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

