Analysts Set Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Target Price at C$10.50

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSZ shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total value of C$1,254,243.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$740,032.

Fiera Capital Stock Up 2.5 %

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$8.85 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$8.56 and a 1 year high of C$11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.60. The firm has a market cap of C$736.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.00%.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

