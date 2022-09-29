AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the August 31st total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNCN stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $26.44.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

