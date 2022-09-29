Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Short Interest Down 94.3% in September

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the August 31st total of 82,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Authentic Equity Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 167,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 140,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 508,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 360,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ AEAC opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Company Profile

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the consumer in North America.

