Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Update

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 4,575.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADRE. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,790,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,664,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 32,082 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 23,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000.

Get Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund alerts:

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

ADRE opened at $35.29 on Thursday. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $52.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.20.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Dividend Announcement

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.552 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%.

(Get Rating)

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.