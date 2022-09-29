Broadscale Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Broadscale Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

Institutional Trading of Broadscale Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadscale Acquisition stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,145 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Broadscale Acquisition were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Broadscale Acquisition Company Profile

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

