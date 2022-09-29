Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the August 31st total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Aclarion in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Aclarion stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.05. Aclarion has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.05.

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software.

