Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC) Short Interest Down 52.9% in September

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arena Fortify Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFAC. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the first quarter worth $250,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the first quarter worth $444,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the first quarter worth $248,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,001,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition by 86.7% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 992,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 460,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFAC opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. Arena Fortify Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.81.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Company Profile

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry.

