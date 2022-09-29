Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) shares rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 128,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 216,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.
Akouos Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.09.
Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.18. Equities analysts predict that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akouos
About Akouos
Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akouos (AKUS)
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.