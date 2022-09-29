Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) shares rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 128,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 216,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Akouos Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.09.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.18. Equities analysts predict that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akouos

About Akouos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Akouos in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akouos in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akouos by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akouos by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Akouos by 2,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the period.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

