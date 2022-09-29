ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Get Rating) rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.39 and last traded at $38.26. Approximately 50,172 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.66.
ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average is $41.67.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA)
