Principal Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:PSET) Trading Up 1.9%

Principal Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:PSET – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.32 and last traded at $46.24. Approximately 611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 16,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.38.
Principal Quality ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.81.
