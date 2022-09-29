ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the August 31st total of 54,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.91. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.