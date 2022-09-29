VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQN) Stock Price Up 2.6%

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $23.19. Approximately 3,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 12,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.72.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.