AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AIB Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AIB Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $938,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in AIB Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,331,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AIB Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,324,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AIB Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,534,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AIB Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,729,000. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIB Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIB opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. AIB Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

About AIB Acquisition

AIB Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the fintech industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

