Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Given New €22.00 Price Target at Barclays

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from €28.00 ($28.57) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

TLGHY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Telenet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Telenet Group from €28.00 ($28.57) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Telenet Group from €42.00 ($42.86) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Telenet Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telenet Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.20.

Telenet Group Stock Performance

Telenet Group stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. Telenet Group has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

