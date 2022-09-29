Scotiabank Lowers Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to C$23.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TORXF opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

