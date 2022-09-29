Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Airbus SE’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Airbus in a note issued to investors on Sunday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Airbus’ current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbus’ FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get Airbus alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EADSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Airbus from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Airbus from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Airbus from €137.00 ($139.80) to €135.00 ($137.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Airbus Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. Airbus has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $34.24.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Airbus had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion.

About Airbus

(Get Rating)

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.