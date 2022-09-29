Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Price Target Cut to €13.50

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.60 ($13.88) to €13.50 ($13.78) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Vivendi from €15.50 ($15.82) to €15.10 ($15.41) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vivendi from €13.40 ($13.67) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vivendi from €12.80 ($13.06) to €12.20 ($12.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vivendi from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

VIVHY stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

