WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Cut to C$170.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WSPOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$177.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of WSP Global in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$190.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.08.

WSP Global Price Performance

WSPOF stock opened at $108.50 on Tuesday. WSP Global has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $149.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.02.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

