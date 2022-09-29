WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) PT Lowered to C$169.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$175.00 to C$169.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WSPOF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$190.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.08.

WSP Global Price Performance

WSP Global stock opened at $108.50 on Tuesday. WSP Global has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $149.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.02.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

