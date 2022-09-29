National Bank Financial Trims WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Target Price to C$181.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$188.00 to C$181.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WSPOF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of WSP Global in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$190.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$177.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $188.08.

Shares of WSPOF opened at $108.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.52 and a 200-day moving average of $118.02. WSP Global has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

