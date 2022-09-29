Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a note issued to investors on Sunday, September 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

ZWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 1.9 %

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.