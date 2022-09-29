Shaik Othman Bin Hussain Purchases 1,000 Shares of Hidong Estate Plc (LON:HID) Stock

Hidong Estate Plc (LON:HID – Get Rating) insider Shaik Othman Bin Hussain bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £500 ($604.16).

Shares of Hidong Estate stock opened at GBX 10 ($0.12) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £171,300.00 and a PE ratio of 200.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10. Hidong Estate Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 10 ($0.12).

Hidong Estate Plc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the production of natural rubber and oil palm fresh fruit bunches. Hidong Estate Plc was incorporated in 1923 and is headquartered in Georgetown, Malaysia.

