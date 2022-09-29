Shaik Othman Bin Hussain Purchases 1,000 Shares of Hidong Estate Plc (LON:HID) Stock

Hidong Estate Plc (LON:HID – Get Rating) insider Shaik Othman Bin Hussain bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £500 ($604.16).
Hidong Estate Price Performance
Shares of Hidong Estate stock opened at GBX 10 ($0.12) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £171,300.00 and a PE ratio of 200.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10. Hidong Estate Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 10 ($0.12).
Hidong Estate Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Hidong Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hidong Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.