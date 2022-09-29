Brokers Offer Predictions for Heineken’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Heineken in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Heineken’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heineken’s FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Heineken from €76.00 ($77.55) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Heineken from €92.00 ($93.88) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Heineken from €114.00 ($116.33) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.37.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Heineken has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $59.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.1973 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

