Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Safe Bulkers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Safe Bulkers’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Safe Bulkers Stock Down 3.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

NYSE SB opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $306.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 453,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

