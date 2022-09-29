Ian Charles Mann Buys 33,763 Shares of ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC) Stock

ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC – Get Rating) insider Ian Charles Mann bought 33,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £9,116.01 ($11,015.00).

ECSC Group Price Performance

LON ECSC opened at GBX 25 ($0.30) on Thursday. ECSC Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 21.50 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 87.60 ($1.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.18. The stock has a market cap of £2.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 45.89.

Get ECSC Group alerts:

About ECSC Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

ECSC Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and cyber security services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Assurance, Managed Detection and Response, and Vendor Products.

Receive News & Ratings for ECSC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECSC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.