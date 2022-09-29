Ian Charles Mann Buys 33,763 Shares of ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC) Stock

ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC – Get Rating) insider Ian Charles Mann bought 33,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £9,116.01 ($11,015.00).
ECSC Group Price Performance
LON ECSC opened at GBX 25 ($0.30) on Thursday. ECSC Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 21.50 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 87.60 ($1.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.18. The stock has a market cap of £2.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 45.89.
About ECSC Group
